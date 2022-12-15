Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.31). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.31), with a volume of 105,747 shares trading hands.

Daily Mail and General Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £569.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

