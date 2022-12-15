Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($37.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.