Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 75,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $274.23 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average of $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

