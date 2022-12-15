Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.02. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 16,053 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.