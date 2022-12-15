Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 200,618 shares worth $15,184,567. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DDOG opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.60 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Datadog Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
