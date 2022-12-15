Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,110 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.