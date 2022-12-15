Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 325.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,110 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,117,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 555,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

