Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,460,278 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
