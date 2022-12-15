Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,460,278 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

