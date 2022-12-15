dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 2%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 92,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 173,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.05.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

