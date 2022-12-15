Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Insider Susan McErlain Acquires 10 Shares

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) insider Susan McErlain bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($13.68) per share, with a total value of £111.50 ($136.79).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.07) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.19. Dewhurst Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,789 ($21.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of £86.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.21.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

