Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $164,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

