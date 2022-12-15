DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,012 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 326,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

