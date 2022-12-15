Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Insider Howard Williams Acquires 126 Shares

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) insider Howard Williams acquired 126 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £359.10 ($440.56).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 250.75 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 332 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of £429.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

