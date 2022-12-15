Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $835.20

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 835.20 ($10.25) and traded as high as GBX 965.50 ($11.85). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 964 ($11.83), with a volume of 366,308 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.09) to GBX 1,130 ($13.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.87).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 909.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,147.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dunelm Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($535,706.15).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

