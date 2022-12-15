E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.67 ($9.13) and traded as high as €9.33 ($9.83). E.On shares last traded at €9.16 ($9.64), with a volume of 3,910,863 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.68) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

