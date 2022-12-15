Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 310 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.