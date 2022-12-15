Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $380,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

