Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

