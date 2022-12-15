Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,094,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after buying an additional 105,825 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

