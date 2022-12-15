East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading Down 2.5%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). 132,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,337,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm has a market cap of £10.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

