eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,202,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 647,708 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in eBay were worth $134,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in eBay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -397.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

