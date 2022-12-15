Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.4 %

EPC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $622,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

