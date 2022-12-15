EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.51

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $24.39. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 5,713 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.16) to €23.90 ($25.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

