Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
