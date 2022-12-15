Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.09. Eltek shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 4,020 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -1.42.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

