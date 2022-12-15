Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.35. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 68,183 shares traded.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $351.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.