Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.40. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1,748,223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

