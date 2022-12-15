Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak Sells 610,194 Shares of Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak sold 610,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56), for a total value of £1,769,562.60 ($2,170,976.08).
Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance
LON ETP opened at GBX 320 ($3.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.32. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
About Eneraqua Technologies
