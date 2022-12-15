Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak Sells 610,194 Shares of Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak sold 610,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56), for a total value of £1,769,562.60 ($2,170,976.08).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance

LON ETP opened at GBX 320 ($3.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.32. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

