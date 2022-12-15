Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Alan Hughes. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Alan Hughes. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,560 ($12,955.47).
Equals Group Trading Up 4.0 %
LON EQLS opened at GBX 91 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £164.45 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.98. Equals Group plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24).
About Equals Group
Recommended Stories
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.