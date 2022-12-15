Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Alan Hughes. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Alan Hughes. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,560 ($12,955.47).

Equals Group Trading Up 4.0 %

LON EQLS opened at GBX 91 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £164.45 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.98. Equals Group plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24).

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

