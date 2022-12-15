Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.