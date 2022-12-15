Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

