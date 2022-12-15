Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

CMRX stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

