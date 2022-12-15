ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.91

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $21.47. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 7,981 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

