Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

