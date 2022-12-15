Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

