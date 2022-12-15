Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Everbridge stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $71.94.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 616,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

