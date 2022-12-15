Everi Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Everi has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 108.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everi by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

