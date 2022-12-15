Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

