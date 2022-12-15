EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.34. EVgo has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

