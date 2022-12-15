ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 206,678 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1,079.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,678 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 22.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 372,634 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

