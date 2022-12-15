ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 972 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 561,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $567.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

