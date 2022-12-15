ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

