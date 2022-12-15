ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

