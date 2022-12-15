Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.79 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.