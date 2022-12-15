Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $2,792,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

