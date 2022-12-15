FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $163,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $449.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

