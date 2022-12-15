Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

