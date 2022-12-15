Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bon Natural Life and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.35 $4.59 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.13 $7.22 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bon Natural Life and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 109.36%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Bon Natural Life on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

