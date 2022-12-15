Financial Comparison: Toast (NYSE:TOST) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Toast alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.94 -$487.00 million ($0.73) -27.08 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.98 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -23.42

LegalZoom.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -6.99% -25.85% -16.72% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Toast and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.7% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toast and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47 LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 87.80%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Toast.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.