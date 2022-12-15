Financial Survey: Altus Power (AMPS) versus Its Rivals

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altus Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 587 3482 3237 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -337.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.50

Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Summary

Altus Power peers beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

