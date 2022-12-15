First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.11

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.34. First Busey shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 214,651 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

First Busey Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 556.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 191,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

